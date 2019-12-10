No. 11 Bears grind out one-point win over No. 18 Butler Bulldogs

No. 11 Baylor men’s basketball ekedji out a 53-52 home win against undefeated Butler Tuesday night. The Bears led by 10 at the half, but poor shooting after the break let the Bulldogs climb into a one-possession game.

After shooting 45% in the first half of play, Baylor shot just 24% in the second against a stout Butler defense. The Bulldogs shot 48% in the second half as they destroyed the early deficit.

Baylor was able to hold off the attack through their usually strong offensive rebounding. The Bears grabbed 13 offensive boards compared to Butler’s seven, adding up to an 8% difference in offensive rebound percentage. Senior forward Freddie Gillespie said the offensive rebounds picked them up during a rough second half.

“It was huge,” Gillespie said. “Our field goal percentage wasn’t where we like it to be. So those second-chance opportunities to get more points on the board is everything.”

That advantage was helpful on a night where the Bears didn’t have many. The Bulldogs led in field goal percentage and three-point percentage, made more free throws and blocked sophomore guard Jared Butler four times. Head coach Scott Drew said his team was lucky to win with so many missed free throws.

“In shootaround today, we missed one free throw on one end and two free throws, or maybe even zero free throws on the other end,” Drew said. “So you go into the game as a coach feeling good, and we’re really blessed to win a close game with not shooting free throws well.”

The game came down to an offensive possession for Butler with 15 seconds left to play after junior guard MaCio Teague missed the front end of a one and one. The Bulldogs were down one as Kamar Baldwin had his shot blocked by junior forward Mark Vital with one second remaining to seal the win. After the game, Vital said he just does what Drew asks him to do.

“I just play my role,” Vital said. “I practice every day and Coach Drew tells me what he needs from me. I try to do my best because you never know when it’s your last time playing the game.”

The Bears led in a few peripheral stats in the win, leading points off of turnovers (17-5) and off the bench (14-1). They also had two more assists and two more blocks than their opponents.

Teague and senior guard Devonte Bandoo led Baylor in scoring with 10 points a piece. Gillespie and Butler each provided eight while the forward grabbed nine rebounds. Butler’s leading scorers far outpaced the Bears, as Baldwin led the game with 19 and Sean McDermott scored 16 on 6-8 shooting.

Baylor gets a rest to study up for finals rather than game film their next game which will be played on at 9 p.m. Dec. 18 in Houston. The game in the Toyota Center will be aired on ESPNU as well as on the ESPN app.