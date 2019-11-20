All-University Thanksgiving unites Baylor community through food, festivities

By Tyler Bui | Staff Writer

Baylor’s All-University Thanksgiving brought thousands of Baylor students, faculty and staff to Fountain Mall for a celebration with food, friends and fellowship.

The event is presented by Student Foundation, Baylor Chamber of Commerce and Student Government. Thanksgiving staples like turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and pie were provided by Baylor Dining Services.

Plano senior Alexis Layton, campus promotions chair for Student Foundation, said that All-University Thanksgiving provides a home away from home for students during the holiday season.

“I think it’s a chance for Baylor students, professors and their families, really anyone from the Waco community, to come and take a moment to stop and be thankful for what we have, especially before finals season,” Layton said. “A lot of students aren’t able to go home for the holidays, so for them, this is their Thanksgiving.”

In addition to a meal, attendees were able to play games, get their faces painted and enjoy performances from Baylor students.

Spring senior Marion Dubose performed three songs on the electric violin. He said his favorite part about performing was seeing all the happy faces on campus and the atmosphere that the event creates.

“It’s a great way to build new relationships, give back to the community and play for a great cause at Baylor,” Dubose said.

Dallas junior Cassidy Camp, junior class president, said that All-University Thanksgiving is the biggest event that the junior class provides.

“The mission of All-University Thanksgiving is to unite the Baylor campus, celebrate tradition, foster community and express gratitude,” Camp said. “I think my favorite part is just being with all my friends, and even the people I don’t know— I love the community and tradition aspect of the event. It’s a great time for all of us to come together and be thankful. It helps unite the Baylor community.”

Sunnyvale, Calif., junior Rebeka Shols said her favorite part of the event was getting to meet new people.

“It was such a great atmosphere to have fellowship with your friends, really experience the Baylor community and have a great dinner,” Shols said. “It was great to make new friends, branch out from the people I normally hang out with and have some great conversation.”

Layton said that All-University Thanksgiving is a growing tradition on campus that is constantly changing and developing each year.

“Although it’s a Baylor tradition that hasn’t been around forever, it’s growing drastically every year, and to get to say that you were a part of this growth stage is really cool,” Layton said. “It changes every year so you’re never going to experience the same thing twice, but you’ll get the same sole purpose of great food and friends. I think a lot of times, we just get so caught up with everything else in our lives that we don’t come together to reflect on what we have. It’s just a time to be grateful.”