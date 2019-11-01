Soccer falls to OSU in final regular season match

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer dropped their final regular season match 3-0 to Oklahoma State Thursday night in Stillwater, Okla.

While the Bears outshot the Cowgirls 16-13, 9-8 on goal, they were not able to put their chances away. For the second straight match, Baylor had double digit shot attempts in the first half at 12-6, but fell behind in the second with only four.

Junior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt recorded five saves while OSU goalkeeper Dani Greenlee had eight, plus one that was noted as a team save.

The Bears started their attack early as senior forward Camryn Wendlandt made the first shot in the first minute with a header off Baylor’s only corner kick of the night.

The Cowgirls got on the board six minutes later with a goal by Gabriella Coleman on an assist by Julia Lenhardt. Coleman’s initial shot deflected off the crossbar and went in on the rebound.

In the 10th minute, Lenhardt doubled the lead with a top shelf shot from 35 yards out on a pass from Kim Rodriguez.

The Bears almost had one in the 35th minute when Wendlandt placed a shot bottom corner of the goalie box but Elise Hawn was able to save it off the line.

Camy Huddleston sealed the win for Oklahoma State in the 74th minute, netting the final goal after a scrum in the box off the Cowgirl’s 10th corner kick.

OSU’s victory gave them the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament this weekend. The Cowgirls will face the Oklahoma Sooners to kick off the tournament on Sunday.

The Bears received the No. 7 seed after the loss and have been matched up with second-seeded Texas Tech. Head coach Paul Jobson said Baylor’s next step is to rest up for the tournament.

“Congrats to Oklahoma State. Winning the regular season is quite an accomplishment,” Jobson said. “Our goal now is to recover our bodies and be prepared for Tech on Sunday. This is a really fun time of the year and we are looking forward to the Big 12 tournament.”

Baylor will travel to Kansas City, Mo. from Oklahoma for the conference tournament and will face Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the first round.