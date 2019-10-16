Dr Pepper announces new cream soda flavor

By Kj Burkley | Reporter

Dr Pepper, the popular drink brand with its origins in Waco as well as the main ingredient in floats served at Baylor’s weekly Dr Pepper Hour, is now introducing a new flavor.

The popular food influencer @candyhunting on Instagram announced that the company’s newest flavor, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda will hit stores March of 2020. Consumers will be able to purchase the soft drink in both regular and diet Dr. Pepper.

“Due to the added vanilla flavor, these aren’t as strong on the classic Dr Pepper taste. Therefore, the flavor here is much less polarizing than original Dr Pepper. I actually like this flavor, unlike the original!” @candyhunting said in a comment on their Instagram post.

The post included pictures of the labels for Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. The labels were on display at the 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr Pepper & Cream Soda is just one of the flavors in the soda franchise’s lineup. The company experimented flavors such as Cherry Vanilla, Cherry and even its limited edition flavor Dark Berry released back in May. Now, Cream Soda will be the newest addition to the choices Dr Pepper fans can choose from to drink.

The announcement weighed heavy opinions amongst members Baylor and greater Waco community, especially because of the soda company’s history with the city and university.

For students that love original taste, the new flavor will open the door to a whole new world of a timeless, historic taste with a new twist, as Keller sophomore Fiona Lindenfeld said she heard about the news.

“I like that Dr Pepper is classic,” Lindenfeld said. “It’s always that crisp, Dr Pepper bubbly flavor. The fact that its history and tradition is rich like Baylor’s history just makes them a great combo. So I am excited to see what Dr Pepper Cream Soda will have in store for a Dr Pepper fan like me.”

Baylor students sip some of the 23 different flavors that Dr Pepper offers in dining halls, during football games and even in class after buying it from vending machines across campus.

During Dr Pepper Hour, a long standing Baylor tradition since 1953, students, faculty and staff alike mingle over Dr Pepper floats and other beverages at 3 p.m. every Tuesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The tradition began when Ms. Marie Mathis, the associate dean and eventual director of the SUB, thought of the idea to serve coke floats, Dr Pepper floats and other beverages throughout the years to the Baylor population.

But will Dr Pepper & Cream become a favorite of the Baylor Bears and Dr. Pepper fans? Or will it only serve as reminder that Dr. Pepper should stick to the original flavor that has been consistent throughout its 134 year history? For Lindenfeld, the announcement of a new flavor serves as a possibility for a new tradition to begin.

“I think that the original Dr Pepper will still be the best flavor Dr Pepper has, even if Dr Pepper Cream Soda becomes popular,” Lindenfeld said. “That being said, I think there is a lot of potential for another long-term flavor here like Dr Pepper did with cherry vanilla and cherry. I’m hoping that it will taste like the normal vanilla cream soda, but it will keep the crispness that Dr Pepper continues to be.”

However, holding on to the authentic taste of Dr Pepper could be the key to make this new flavor work. Sophomore Stephanie Andrew believes that this new flavor is overdue for Dr Pepper.

“I do like the cream soda idea,” Andrew said. “But I think that when soda companies release new flavors it doesn’t meet your expectations. It feels expected to release a cream soda, but hopefully it will turn out great.”

Dr Pepper confirmed @candyhunting’s Instagram post in an email to USA today on Oct. 10: “News this sweet is too good to keep to ourselves. We are excited to confirm Dr Pepper & Cream Soda is REAL, and we look forward to treating our fans to this next-level flavor as it starts to hit shelves nationwide in March.”