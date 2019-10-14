Soccer falls to Sooners 2-1 in overtime

By Ahfaaz Merchant | Sports Writer

Baylor took a 2-1 overtime loss to Oklahoma Sunday in Norman, Okla.

The Bears were able to get some good looks early in the game as senior forward Raegan Padgett was able to take a shot at the goal in the 8th minute. Although the shot was saved, sophomore forward Elena Reyna was able to recover the ball but overshot her attempt at a Baylor goal.

Freshman forward Elizabeth Kooiman, who now leads the Bears with 4 goals on the season, was able to find the back of the net with an assist form Padgett in the 13th minute of the match. Padgett now has two assists on the year.

This was the first time since the Sept. 6 matchup against Wyoming that Baylor was able to score a goal in the first half of a match.

The Sooners were without a goal until the 77th minute when freshman midfielder Maya McCutcheon found the net from inside the box to even up the score 1-1.

The final 10 minutes of the match were the most intense as Baylor was able to fire three shots right at the goal. Two of the attempts went directly to Sooners junior keeper Nikki Panas, who also recorded a diving save on a Kooiman shot in the 86th minute to keep the score even.

The Sooners called game as senior midfielder Kaylee Dao was able to score a goal in the 93rd minute making it 2-1.

Baylor is now 3-1-3 on overtime games and this is the ninth contest that Oklahoma has won by only one goal.

Even though Baylor was not able to come up with a victory in Norman, head coach Paul Jobson said he is looking to learn from this loss and come back stronger in the next match.

“In this league you have to be at your best every minute of the match,”Jobson said. “Today we were really good but credit to OU for putting away their chances. Looking forward to bouncing back this Friday at home.”

Baylor will host Texas at 7 p.m. on Friday at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field. The Bears will then return to Fort Worth to continue their rescheduled match against TCU at 7 p.m. Sunday.