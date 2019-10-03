Rhoades joins Rhule with extension deal

By Matthew Soderberg | Sports Writer

Mack Rhoades, Baylor director of intercollegiate athletics, signed a new 10-year extension Wednesday, tying him to the university through July 2029. The deal comes less than a week after head football coach Matt Rhule was extended through 2027.

Rhoades was hired by Baylor in 2016, and was put in charge of the search for the next football coach, ultimately landing on Matt Rhule. That hire formed a bond between the two, and Rhoades said they are both thankful for the confidence the university has in them.

“Speaking on behalf of Coach Rhule and myself, I just know that we are extremely grateful for the belief that President Livingstone has in us, that the Board of Regents has in us; specifically for Matt and the direction of the football program, specifically for me the value system of our athletic department and where we’re headed,” Rhoades said. “I certainly understand, and I know Matt does [too], that we have a lot of work still in front of us, and we’re excited about doing that.”

Rhoades’ extension comes on the heels of undefeated starts for both football and volleyball, as well as preseason rankings for both basketball squads. Men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew said the extension is a great sign for this year’s season.

“[It’s a] great day for Baylor University. Mack is a tremendous leader. He’s had a big impact on the athletic program already, and I know he’s somebody that other universities knew how good he was. We’re glad that he’s chosen to stay here at Baylor and work with us because we love working with him,” Drew said.

Rhoades came to Baylor in the wake of former Athletic Director Ian McCaw’s resignation due to scandal on campus. Rhoades was able to stabilize a hazy situation, carefully building back up a damaged program. Baylor head soccer coach Paul Jobson said he’s been impressed with the quick turnaround.

“Mack’s done a great job, you know, coming in at a difficult time and bringing in a group of folks that have done a great job at really adding some things that have done some really great things for our student athletes,” Jobson said. “I’m excited that he’s committed to be here a little bit longer, and hopefully that means that we continue the progress that we’re making so far and continuing to make Baylor into the powerhouse that it has been and continue to grow in these areas in the field and in the classroom.”

Rhoades was in the middle of an initial six-year contract before signing the extension. The extension adds seven years to the original deal, as well as two additional option years on the back end if both sides agree.