Volleyball takes the sweep over UCLA

By Jessika Harkay | Sports Writer

No. 20 Baylor volleyball couldn’t have asked for a better way to open the season after a 3-0 sweep over UCLA in the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.

The Bears held UCLA to a 0.74 percentage, marking the 20th undefeated match under head coach Ryan McGuyre where Baylor held an opponent below .100 hitting. McGuyre’s team held a .278 offensive efficiency to snap a two-match losing streak against UCLA.

Coming off a 20-9 (.690) season in 2018, McGuyre is excited about how the season opener played out and said the matchup was a “very positive step forward.”

“Yossi (Pressley) and (Hannah) Lockin both played like First Team All-Americans,” McGuyre said. “Overall, I was pleased with our steady play. We have plenty to improve upon, but we gave up so few runs.”

Junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley had an impressive day with 19 kills, eight digs and a .389 efficiency as Hannah Lockin helped with five kills, an ace and two blocks.

Pressley noted that they key to success for the team was communicating well and having one another’s backs.

“It was very quick and efficient,” Pressley said. “Personally what I felt worked for me was to just play smart and place the ball and kill whenever I could, then what I couldn’t, just get the ball over and play. What worked for us as a team was to just make sure we slide out and stay calm, control our side and not worry about what the other team was doing.”

The beginning of the match up was a back-and-forth battle and tied at 15-15 until Lockin’s ace. Afterwards the Bears caught momentum, leading 21-18 before finishing the first set 25-20.

This pattern continued throughout the night in the second set as the Bears opened with a 4-0 run, before the Bruins caught up. With the help of two aces by sophomore libero Shanel Bramschreiber, Baylor took the second set 25-16.

Likewise, the third set opened with a quick lead before struggling with attacking when the set was stuck at 13-12, but the Bears were able to conclude the game on top 25-20 to take the match.

Baylor continues the tournament against No. 18 Creighton at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.