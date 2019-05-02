Lariat sports awards: Looking back at the year in Baylor sports

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor, Jessika Harkay | Sports Writer, DJ Ramirez | Sports Writer, Noah Torr | Executive Producer, Elisabeth Tharp | Sports Director

With the school year coming to a close, the Lariat sports desk took a look back at the year in Baylor sports. Voting on five different categories, here’s who took home our awards:

Team of the Year: Women’s basketball

Won Big 12 regular season and tournament championships.

Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey

Hall of Fame coach led Lady Bears to 37-1 season and third national championship.

Male Athlete of the Year: Makai Mason

Averaged 14.9 points per game and led men’s basketball to NCAA first-round upset.

Female Athlete of the Year: Kalani Brown

Averaged 15.8 points per game en route to third All-American nod and title run.

Top five moments

1. Women’s basketball claims third national title with 82-81 win over Notre Dame.

2. Denzel Mims’ game-winning catch against OSU in the homecoming game.

3. Acrobatics and tumbling captures fifth-straight national championship.

4. Soccer takes down Virginia to advance to second-straight Elite Eight.

5. Makai Mason scores career-high 40 points in blowout win over TCU.