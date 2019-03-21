This week’s Bear Briefs

¡Parranda! Friday, March 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

¡Parranda! is a cultural celebration highlighting the diversity and vivacity of Latin America hosted by the Hispanic Student Association and BAC. Characterized by Latin sights, sounds, and flavors from places like Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, this historical Baylor tradition attracts the Baylor and Waco communities.

Bearathon, Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLane Stadium Plaza

Be sure to register for either the half-marathon or 6K and be a part of this great Baylor tradition on March 23 as it celebrates its 18th anniversary.

So you think you can dodge? Saturday March 23 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Russell Gym

Come join ASA and compete with your organization in a dodgeball tournament.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament, Saturday, March 23 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Join the Baylor Videogame Club and compete in the newest installment of the Super Smash Bros. The competitive end of the event will have prizes for 1st to 3rd places, and the participation fee will be $3 for entry. For casuals/friendlies, there is no participation fee. So take a break and have some fun at the first Baylor Video Game Club Tournament of the Spring 2019 Semester.