Student Success Initiatives holds first student parents mixer

By Madalyn Watson | Staff Writer

Student Success Initiatives hosted their first “Students Who Are Parents” mixer in the basement of Sid Richardson on Monday. Students mingled and discussed the resources for students who are parents on-campus while eating Shorty’s pizza.

Kevin Davis, the veteran educational and transition services (VETS) program manager, is part of the affordable child care task force that hosted the mixer.

The task force is focused on providing more resources for students who are parents in the future, including more affordable childcare options.

“The conversation is growing. We’ve had another group of faculty and staff senate that want us to present to them about it, looking at it from an HR standpoint,” Davis said.

The Piper Center for Family Studies and Child Development is one of the current options for students’ childcare.

“The Piper Center is awesome, but one, it’s expensive and two, it’s like a two or three year waiting list,” Davis said.

According to the Piper Center’s website, their 2017-2018 tuition rates range from $711 to $842 a month not including other fees like the $150 annual registration fee per child.

“We did sample research last year through the institutional research and testing (IRT) department. Based on the sample sizes, if they extrapolate that data there’s like 200 or 300 undergraduate students who have kids,” Davis said.

Davis sent emails to all transfer students and student veterans, as well as had fliers posted around campus to spread news of the mixer.

“I know that leaves a considerable gap, and students who aren’t transfer students who also have kids. That almost concerns me more, I hope there’s a way to identify those students,” Davis said.

Colorado Springs, Colo. Post-Baccalaureate student Yolanda Eddings, the family support coordinator, planned and coordinated the Students Who Are Parents mixer.

“[The mixer] is just for them to get together, to network, to socialize and be able to hear each other out. And maybe they can hear something that there’s child care somewhere that they may need,” Eddings said.

Eddings is a parent as well, and she has three sons in school or older.

“I commend those who are going to school and have young kids because I know I couldn’t do it because you have to worry about daycare,” Eddings said.

Eddings handed out packets and fliers listing options for childcare around Waco to the students attending the mixer.

“I would like to help parents find cost effective day care,” Eddings said.

Tyler junior Jion Dietz, one of the students who attended the mixer, said that it’s been awkward for her to try and make friends with her classmates because she is a non-traditional student with children.

“Because I have children, I tried to do all my classes as early as possible. So like, five so I can cook diner, help with their homework and get them to bed,” Dietz said.

Dietz lives in Tyler with her husband and three children, so her commute every morning is two and a half hours. She leaves three hours early, so that she can find a parking spot and get to her classes on time.

“My husband is self-employed, so he takes the kids to school and generally picks them up,” Dietz said.

Dietz said that her children are very supportive and check to make sure she studies and finishes her homework.

“They love to come to campus and we’ll get Chick-fil-a and eat by the fountain,” Dietz said.

The affordable child care task force is currently researching the best ways to provide resources, starting with affordable child care, for the Baylor students who are parents population.

“We’re going to look and kind of compare what [other universities] are doing with their child care provisions to justify an argument with Baylor, so that’s one of the goals right now,” Davis said.

Some of the universities that they have reached out to so far are Purdue and University of Texas.

Davis said he hopes that by learning about other universities child care programs, they can start creating a plan to bring affordable childcare to the students at Baylor.