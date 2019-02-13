Jackson, Landrum lead Lady Bears to 35th straight conference win

By
Ben Everett
-
Baylor guard Chloe Jackson (24) steals the ball in front of Kansas State guard Christianna Carr (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Associated Press

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

No. 1-ranked Baylor women’s basketball took down Kansas State 71-48 Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kan., to pick up its 35th straight win over a Big 12 opponent.

In the first meeting of the season between the Lady Bears and Wildcats, K- State took a brief lead late in the third quarter before Baylor pulled away for the 65-50 win at the Ferrell Center.

On Wednesday, The Lady Bears (22-1, 12-0) dominated from start to finish, holding the Wildcats (15-10, 6-7) to 17 percent shooting from the field and never letting K-State take a lead.

Senior guard Chloe Jackson and junior guard Juicy Landrum led the way for the Lady Bears. Jackson notched a game-high 16 points to go along with seven assists and five steals. Landrum poured in 15 points and five assists, including 2-for-2 shooting from 3-point range.

Back-to-back jumpers by Landrum helped propel the Lady Bears to a 9-5 lead at the media timeout of the first quarter. Jackson scored four straight points to extend the Baylor lead to 13-5 and prompt Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie to call a timeout.

Junior forward Lauren Cox drained a free throw line jumper at the end of the first quarter to make it a 21-9 game.

The Lady Bears and Wildcats traded baskets down the stretch of the first half. Landrum knocked down her second 3-pointer of the night off a skip pass from Jackson and Cox scored on a driving layup to help Baylor to a 40-22 halftime lead.

Landrum led the way for Baylor in the first half, shooting 5-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from 3-point range. The Lady Bears shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and held the Wildcats to a paltry 29 percent shooting clip.

Baylor started the second half hot with Jackson scoring on back-to-back midrange jumpers and Landrum picking K-State senior guard Kayla Goth’s pocket for a steal and a layup to put the Lady Bears up 51-26 midway through the third quarter.

Cox once again played closer for Baylor at the end of the third quarter, knocking down a jumper and driving for a layup in the final seconds to put the Lady Bears up 61-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bears cleared the bench in the final quarter and held strong for the 71-48 lead.

Baylor looks to make it 15 straight wins when it faces Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR