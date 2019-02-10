Equestrian stay perfect at home with win over Oklahoma State

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

No. 5-ranked Baylor equestrian defeated No. 7 Oklahoma State 11-8 Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center in the first conference meet of the spring season.

In fences, Baylor took a close 3-2 win led by points from junior Madison Day, senior Shannon Hogue and freshman Catherine Moorhead. Day’s score of 88 gave her Most Outstanding Player honors.

In reining, the Bears picked up a 3-1 victory. Freshman Maggie Cincotta, sophomore Sydney Scheckel and junior Georgia Smith secured points for Baylor, with Scheckel earning MOP with a 72.5 score. The Bears led 6-3 at halftime.

In flat, four Bears scored to give Baylor a 4-1 win. Sophomore Rachael Davis led the way with 91 points for MOP honors.

In the final event of the day, horsemanship, Senior Kaylee Mellott was the only Bear to get on the board as Baylor fell 4-1. Mellott still earned MOP with a 76.5 score.

Baylor head coach Casie Maxwell said the Bears wanted to stay consistent throughout the day and they did just that.

“Overall, [it went] awesome,” Maxwell said. “Goal of the day was to start with incredible momentum, lots of camaraderie [and] just really come out strong and ride strong until the last ride and we did that.”

The Bears will next face No. 8 Georgia on Feb. 23 at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.