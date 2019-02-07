Student athletes balance studies, practice

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor Athletics houses more than 17 men’s and women’s official sports. Students athletes often have a unique college experience because they have a full-time job on top of their regular college academic schedule.

Visalia, Calif., junior Hannah Fluegel, volleyball setter, said she balances life as a student athlete by staying on top of her schedule.

Fluegel said on a normal day, she wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and then goes to practice at 7 a.m. during off-season.

“After practice I have just enough time to go home and shower and study for little bit before my classes. Then I have class from 11:15 a.m. until 3 p.m.,” Fluegel said.

Fluegel said her time in class pales in comparison to the activities she has to complete for volleyball. After class she heads to a weight training practice and then open gym.

Assistant director of Athletics Communications Cody Soto said there are times when student athletes have no time to do anything outside of school and their sport.

“It is a different lifestyle and I do not think a lot of people understand that student athletes work just as hard if not harder than some normal students,” Soto said, “because in order to succeed in their sport they have to be on top of everything else.”

Fluegel said student athletes not only have the pressure to preform at the highest collegiate level, they also have to manage a regular school work load. However, Baylor offers athletes study resources such as tutors and academic counselors to help ensure success.

“Professors are mostly really kind about when we have to miss class because they get it,” Fluegel said. “They get that the reason that we are here is to play volleyball and ultimately get a good education but volleyball is something that is mandatory and something we are doing for the university.”