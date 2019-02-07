Fifth alleged rape reported

Morgan Harlan | Staff Writer

An alleged rape was reported at 11th Street Flats, an off-campus apartment complex at 1700 block of S 11th Street. According to the Baylor Clery Report Crime Log, the incident occurred on Jan. 26 and was reported on the crime log on Jan. 30.

The reported assault at 11th Street Flats is the fifth reported rape on the Baylor crime log in the last two months.

Baylor spokesperson Tonya Hudson provided a statement saying, “This incident occurred off-campus but has been reported to Baylor’s Title IX Office. As with all incidents reported to Title IX, this report will be addressed confidentially and according to Baylor’s well-established Title IX policy and procedures. Maintaining confidentiality is required under FERPA, but also is important to ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation of the allegations.”

Per Clery Act guidelines, Baylor is required to report the rape allegation on the Baylor crime log even though that the incident’s details have not been verified for accuracy.

“Baylor’s utmost priority is the safety and security of all students, faculty and staff. Should any reported crime pose an imminent threat to campus, Baylor will issue an emergency notification or timely warning through BaylorAlert,” said Hudson.

In response to why law enforcement such as Baylor or the Waco Police Department is not handling the case Hudson said crime reports can be submitted to the university in a variety of ways such as anonymously through EthicsPoint, Judicial Affairs, Baylor University Police Department, Title IX and from Campus Security Authorities (CSA). Once the University receives notification of an alleged crime, the reporting party is informed of their options such as whether to engage law enforcement, which is their right under Baylor’s Title IX policy.

The details of the Title IX investigation will remain confidential unless there is a formal criminal charge filed. To view the Baylor crime log, click here.