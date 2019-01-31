What to do in Waco: Feb. 1-3

Friday, Feb. 1

First Friday Waco | Various downtown businesses| 6 – 9 p.m. | Free | Several local businesses participate in the monthly event with freebies, music and more.

Meet the artists from “A Touch of Red | Cultivate 7twelve | 6 – 9 p.m. | Free | Opportunity to meet some of the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the art gallery.

Very Eric Carle | Mayborn Museum Complex | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Come see the new exhibit exploring the works of Eric Carle, author of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Improv Comedy Night | 7524 Bosque Blvd. | 8:30 p.m. | $10.50 for students | The Brazos theater group will hold their monthly improve show. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Brooms on the Brazos – Quidditch tournament| Baylor Sciences Building fields | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Free | The Baylor Quidditch club will compete against other collegiate clubs.

Downtown Farmers Market | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | The weekly event features local vendors selling a variety of goods.

The Neoclassical Gaze | Martin Museum of Art | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Free | The new exhibit features engravings of ancient Greek and Roman sculptures.

Sunday, Feb. 3

Steel Magnolias | Waco Civic Theatre | 2:30 p.m. | $16 for students | The play features the unlikely friendship of a group of women as they navigate the challenges of small-town life.