February Netflix Additions

What’s coming to Netflix:
February 1
- About a Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good as It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll
- Siempre Bruja
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day
- Velvet Buzzsaw
February 2
- Bordertown: Season 2
- Romance is a Bonus Book
February 3
- Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
February 5
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
- ¡Nailed It! México
- El árbol de la sangre
- High Flying Bird
- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
- One Day at a Time: Season 3
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
- Unauthorized Living
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
February 11
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
- Little Women
February 14
- Dating Around
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
February 15
- Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
- The Breaker Upperers
- The Dragon Prince: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Yucatan
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- Chef’s Table: Volume 6
- Firebrand
- GO! Vive a tu manera
- Paddleton
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
- Rebellion: Season 2
- Suburra: Season 2
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
- The Photographer of Mauthausen
- Workin’ Moms
- Jeopardy!: Collection 2
- The Rebound
What’s leaving Netflix:
February 1
- The Big Lebowski
- Black Dynamite
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Bride of Chucky
- Children of Men
- Clerks
- Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Ella Enchanted
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
- Queer as Folk: The Final Season
- Shaun of the Dead
- Woman in Gold
- Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
February 20