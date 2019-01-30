February Netflix Additions

By
Thomas Moran
-
Photo courtesy of Netflix

What’s coming to Netflix:

February 1

  • About a Boy
  • American Pie
  • American Pie 2
  • American Wedding
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Billy Elliot
  • Dear Ex
  • Final Destination
  • Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
  • Hairspray
  • Hostel
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Personal Shopper
  • Pretty in Pink
  • Russian Doll
  • Siempre Bruja
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • True: Happy Hearts Day
  • Velvet Buzzsaw

February 2

  • Bordertown: Season 2
  • Romance is a Bonus Book

February 3

  • Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

February 5

  • Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

February 6

  • The Soloist

February 8

  • ¡Nailed It! México
  • El árbol de la sangre
  • High Flying Bird
  • Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
  • One Day at a Time: Season 3
  • ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
  • Unauthorized Living

February 9

  • The Break: Season 2

February 10

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

February 11

  • Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
  • Little Women

February 14

  • Dating Around
  • Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

February 15

  • Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
  • The Breaker Upperers
  • The Dragon Prince: Season 2
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Yucatan

February 16

  • Black Sea
  • Studio 54
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin

February 21

  • The Drug King

February 22

  • Chef’s Table: Volume 6
  • Firebrand
  • GO! Vive a tu manera
  • Paddleton
  • Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
  • Rebellion: Season 2
  • Suburra: Season 2
  • The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
  • The Photographer of Mauthausen
  • Workin’ Moms

February 25

  • Dolphin Tale 2

February 26

  • Our Idiot Brother

February 27

  • Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 28

  • Jeopardy!: Collection 2
  • The Rebound

What’s leaving Netflix:

February 1

  • The Big Lebowski
  • Black Dynamite
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • Bride of Chucky
  • Children of Men
  • Clerks
  • Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
  • Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
  • Queer as Folk: The Final Season
  • Shaun of the Dead
  • Woman in Gold

February 2

  • Cabin Fever

February 3

  • Sing

February 19

  • Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

February 20

  • Piranha

