The Collegiate Cookbook: Easy spinach, tomato and feta muffins

Easy Spinach, Tomato and Feta Muffins

Ingredients

6 eggs (or egg whites)

1 cup chopped spinach

⅓ cup quartered cherry tomatoes

A sprinkling of Feta cheese (however much you desire)

Salt

Pepper

*Garlic powder

*Parmesan Cheese

* = optional

Tools:

Medium-sized mixing bowl

Measuring cups

Cutting board

Small chopping knife

Muffin tin

Directions:

1: Preheat oven to 375 degrees

2: Crack the eggs into a medium sized mixing bowl, separating out the egg whites if you choose. Whisk eggs

3: Chop up the spinach and the tomatoes on a small cutting board

4: Add to egg mixture, sprinkling feta cheese, salt and pepper in as well (If you want a bit more flavor, add some garlic powder or minced garlic cloves, and maybe some parmesan cheese as well)

5: Mix all ingredients together

6: Pour ingredients into muffin tin evenly, ensuring that the egg mixture fills the muffin round completely.

7: Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes, or until mixture has risen and hardened

8: Scoop the muffins out of the tin and sprinkle some more feta on top

9: Enjoy now or save for later!

Makes six muffins