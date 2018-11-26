The Collegiate Cookbook: Easy spinach, tomato and feta muffins

Easy Spinach, Tomato and Feta Muffins
Ingredients
6 eggs (or egg whites)
1 cup chopped spinach
⅓ cup quartered cherry tomatoes
A sprinkling of Feta cheese (however much you desire)
Salt
Pepper
*Garlic powder
*Parmesan Cheese
* = optional
Tools:
Medium-sized mixing bowl
Measuring cups
Cutting board
Small chopping knife
Muffin tin
Directions:
1: Preheat oven to 375 degrees
2: Crack the eggs into a medium sized mixing bowl, separating out the egg whites if you choose. Whisk eggs
3: Chop up the spinach and the tomatoes on a small cutting board
4: Add to egg mixture, sprinkling feta cheese, salt and pepper in as well (If you want a bit more flavor, add some garlic powder or minced garlic cloves, and maybe some parmesan cheese as well)
5: Mix all ingredients together
6: Pour ingredients into muffin tin evenly, ensuring that the egg mixture fills the muffin round completely.
7: Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes, or until mixture has risen and hardened
8: Scoop the muffins out of the tin and sprinkle some more feta on top
9: Enjoy now or save for later!
Makes six muffins