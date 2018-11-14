Take a look inside historic Pat Neff Hall

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

Acting as a symbol for the university, Pat Neff Hall has been a historic part of Baylor’s campus since 1939. Despite the building’s role as an integral part of the school’s identity, students may not know what goes on inside Pat Neff, even though they walk past it every day.

Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president for media communications and university spokesperson, said the building’s main functions are primarily administrative and academic.

“It is a historic building on our campus, a lot of people very familiar with it,” Fogleman said. “It has the four pillars which mean a lot to us here at Baylor when you think of the four pillars at Independence. You also hear the bell of the McLane Carillon every day when you are walking across campus.”

Pat Neff is home to approximately 70 employees and has 13 offices which are divided within the different floors.

The first floor holds the Office of the President, along with the Office of the Provost. The second floor is the Office of Investments and Finances, along with general counsel and Baylor attorneys. The third floor houses governmental relations, institutional effectiveness, board professionals and regents, graduate professional education and the vice provost for research. The fourth and final floor is the Institute for Studies of Religion.

“It’s a building that has a lot of meaning when you walk past it and you take an opportunity to stop to read and look and listen,” Fogleman said. “It has a lot more than just the everyday work that goes on inside the building.”