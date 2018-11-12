Pi Kapp supports local Special Olympics bowling team

By Caroline Waterhouse | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity presented a $1,425 check to the Heart of Texas Chargers Special Olympic team on Nov. 1at the AMF Bowling Alley.

The fraternity works with the team by practicing and coaching bowling. The money raised will go toward funding for the team such as equipment and jerseys.

One of the coaches for the team, Jennifer Kingery, said she has grown up around the Special Olympics and encourages everyone to get involved.

“You know don’t be shy, come out,” Kingery said. “These kids love it, you know a lot of people are timid about volunteering because they don’t know what to do. Just pretend like they are your brother or sister and come out and hang out with them,” said Kingery.

Pi Kapp is involved in various philanthropic events throughout the year, such as supporting local animal shelter Fuzzy Friends and participating in No Shave November to raise money for cancer. Castro Valley, Calif., junior Donato Catrina, Pi Kapp service chair, said many members of the fraternity create close bonds with the athletes on the team.

“It’s awesome to see the relationships form and kind of break the stereotypes that they are different than us and can’t do the same things as people without disabilities can,” Catrina said.