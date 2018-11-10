Football comes up short against Iowa State

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Baylor football fell 28-14 to No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.

The Bears (5-5, 3-4) racked up 505 total yards compared to the Cyclones’ (6-3, 5-2) 355, but could not capitalize on opportunities in the red zone.

Baylor senior wide receiver Jalen Hurd led the way with 127 yards from scrimmage while sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Baylor marched down the field on their opening possession, but a holding penalty and a sack forced the Bears to punt the ball away.

On Iowa State’s first drive, freshman quarterback Brock Purdy was near perfect, completing five of six passes, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Deshaunte Jones to put the Cyclones up 7-0 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense kept moving the chains, embarking on an 8-play, 56-yard drive, but junior kicker Connor Martin couldn’t connect on a 31-yard field goal as the Cyclones held a 7-0 lead at the 13:04 mark of the second quarter.

Purdy kept the pressure on the Baylor defense, leading Iowa State down the field and strolling in for a 2-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 14-0 game with 9:04 remaining in the second quarter.

Baylor thought it had a touchdown after Brewer connected with junior wide receiver Marques Jones at the 1-yard line and Brewer punched it in on a quarterback sneak, but the call was overturned when the officials deemed Jones’ catch incomplete. Martin lined up a for a 29-yard field goal, but missed once again.

The Cyclones used up the rest of the first-half clock and sophomore kicker Connor Assalley connected from 34 yards out to put Iowa State in the lead 17-0 going into the break.

Multiple fights broke out in the third quarter, with Baylor senior defensive tackle Greg Roberts being thrown out from the game after a physical altercation with Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery, who was also disqualified.

Assalley nailed a 37-yard field goal to give Iowa State a 20-0 lead with 9:38 left in the third quarter.

After converting on a fourth down in Iowa State territory, the Bears finally got on the board when Brewer threw a pass to junior wide receiver Denzel Mims, who reached over the defender to grab the touchdown pass and make it a 20-7 game with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cyclones responded with a quick 4-play drive, capped off by an 8-yard rushing touchdown by freshman running back Johnnie Lang to bring the lead back 28-7 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bears kept the pressure with Brewer finding junior wide receiver Pooh Stricklin in the end zone to make it 28-14 Cyclones with 12:25 left in the game.

After forcing a punt, the Baylor offense came back out on the field and converted a crucial fourth down at midfield to keep the drive alive. After rushing for a first down, Brewer verbally confronted an official and was tossed from the game. Senior quarterback Jalan McClendon replaced Brewer, but the Bears failed to score on the drive, ultimately falling 28-14.

Baylor will look to bounce back as it faces TCU Saturday in McLane Stadium.