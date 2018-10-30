Student starts ‘Bittersweet’ cookie business

By Melanie Pace | Broadcast Reporter

Bittersweet cookies have become of the latest foodie crazes in Waco. Houston junior Hanna Austin started the business this year, and said it has grown rapidly in just a few months.

The cookies, sold at Heritage Creamery and online, sell out quickly. Austin said she bakes flavors such as s’mores, hot fudge sundae and salted caramel in Heritage’s kitchen. Austin said she bakes around 75 Bittersweet cookies each day.

Bittersweet now has close to 1,500 followers on Instagram, and Austin said she believes social media has played a pivotal role in the growth of her business.

“Somehow it became a thing to post a Bittersweet logo on Instagram,” Austin said. “It’s what has made people hear about it.”

Austin said her active role on social media means her job is 24/7. She is constantly coming up with new recipes and responding to requests for new recipes via Instagram.

In her time away from the business, Austin said she works on her film major. “It’s a ton to take on,” she said.

The biggest lesson Austin said she has learned is “if everyone could own their own business, they would.”

Austin said the hours and amount of work required, not to mention homework for classes, is a challenge, but it is worth it.

In the future, Austin said would like to open her own storefront.