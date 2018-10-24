Students embrace enneagram personality test

By Emma Whitaker | Broadcast Reporter

This enneagram personality test has nine types: the reformer, the helper, the achiever, the individualist, the investigator, the loyalist, the enthusiast, the challenger and the peacemaker.

Baylor students have embraced the enneagram test, and Lubbock junior Alexa Nelson said most students like the test better than the Myers Briggs personality test.

“It talks about how you perform, at healthy levels,” Nelson said, “and how that looks different, how you move from one type in stress and another type in security.”

The Bobo Spiritual Life Center has an enneagram Facebook page, plans to have an enneagram workshop in the spring.

“As a student, I think it’s really important because being self aware is a huge part of being successful,” Nelson said. “In a workplace you’re surrounded by a lot of different people who are motivated by a lot of different things, and being able the point of the different types you’re coworkers may be would be super helpful for workplace interactions.”

To understand more about your enneagram type, contact Lee Ann Robelia, coordinator for leadership development and youth ministry teams at the Bobo for more information, or take the test online here.