Fraternity shows ‘thrilling’ support for local animal shelter

By Caroline Waterhouse | Broadcast Reporter

Members of Baylor’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity showed their support for a Waco animal shelter, Fuzzy Friends Rescue, in preparation for the shelter’s annual 5K Zombie Run this weekend. The men and their dates learned a dance routine to the iconic Michael Jackson song “Thriller” and donned sunken and bloody zombie makeup.

“It’s been great to have the Pi Kappa Phi guys and some sororities and everyone rallying around this organization and seeing the importance of what they do,” said Karmen Wood, Fuzzy Friends volunteer.

The race takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East. Along with the Zombie Run, a 1K Pet Walk will begin ten minutes after the start of the race. Fuzzy Friends Rescue is a no-kill shelter that gives medical attention to animals with broken bones, infections and diseases.

Registration closes on Thursday and fellow zombie and animal lovers can reserve a ticket by visiting the shelter’s website to find the event link, or by going directly to RunSignUp to either register or donate to the shelter.

“If more people would go and help them out, it would make their lives easier and it would just promote the whole cause,” said Granite Bay, Calif., senior Micheal Grace, Pi Kapp’s philanthropy chair.