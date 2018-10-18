Football releases 2019 schedule

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Baylor football announced its 2019 schedule on Thursday morning and the Bears will play seven home games for the first time since 2013.

The Bears open the season against Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 31 and face UTSA on Sept. 7, both at McLane Stadium.

For its final non-conference matchup, Baylor travels to Houston to face Rice on Sept. 21 following an early season bye week.

The Bears open their Big 12 Conference slate with a matchup against Iowa State on Sept. 28 at McLane Stadium.

Following an Oct. 5 game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Baylor will face Texas Tech in Waco for the first time since 2007. The Red Raiders and Bears played each other in either Arlington or Dallas from 2009 to 2018.

Baylor faces Oklahoma State on Oct. 19 in Stillwater, Okla., before taking a bye week. The Bears return home for a Halloween Thursday night matchup against West Virginia on Oct. 31 at McLane Stadium.

The Bears face TCU on Nov. 9 in Fort Worth before taking on Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back weeks at McLane Stadium. The Bears and Sooners meet on Nov. 16 and the Longhorns come to town on Nov. 23.

Baylor closes the regular season with a game against Kansas on Nov. 30 in Lawrence, Kan.

Baylor’s homecoming game will be designated at a later date.