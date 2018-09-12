Fraternity embraces brotherhood through trending hashtag

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

Fighting the negative stereotypes surrounding fraternities, the #MyFraternity movement aims to inform the public of the philanthropic and service events that they fraternities do. This trending hashtag seeks to change the reputation of boys throwing parties into men building relations and helping others and their communities.

Baylor’s chapter of Pi Kappa Phi has embraced the #MyFraternity campaign.

Santee, Calif., senior Larsen Witt, president of Pi Kappa Phi said fraternities are constantly bombarded with stereotypes and are trying to combat those ideas by focusing on their philanthropy events.

Witt said fraternities are more than comfort color tee shirts and Sperry topsiders, they are men in a community working together toward a common goal of serving and helping others.

San Diego, Calif., sophomore Christian McSweeny said he missed his family and missed home before joining Greek life. McSweeny said coming from a small private Catholic school to Baylor over 2,000 miles away was a tough transition for him.

McSweeny said he was afraid of not finding a solid ground of friend like he had at home. After an introductory lunch with the Pi Kapp’s, McSweeny said knew he had found a home away from home in this brotherhood.

“They showed me what it’s like to be a real man … not focusing on myself but thinking about others and serving my community,” McSweeny said.

Pi Kappa Phi is hosting an event to support Heart of Texas Special Olympics at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Baylor Club. For more information, people can reach out to Dr. Randy Wood, Pi Kappa Phi Committee Chair at randy_wood@baylor.edu.