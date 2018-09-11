Women’s basketball sophomore dismissed from team

Baylor women’s basketball sophomore point guard Alexis Morris has been dismissed from the team, head coach Kim Mulkey announced on Tuesday morning.

“Sophomore guard Alexis Morris has been dismissed from the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team for violation of team rules, effective immediately,” Mulkey said in a press release.

Morris, a five-star recruit from Beaumont, averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 assists per game during her freshman season. Morris played in 34 games and shot 86 percent from the free throw line and 46 percent from three-point range.

The Lady Bears landed LSU graduate transfer Chloe Jackson and five-star recruit Honesty Scott-Grayson for the upcoming season to shore up the point guard rotation. Baylor also returns sophomore point guard Moon Ursin.

On Monday night, Tim Lownsdale of NEB Media reported that Morris had asked for a release from Baylor and was seeking opportunities to transfer.