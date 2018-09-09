Brush lettering made easy through Baylor Alumni Network

By Brooke Hill | News Editor

Brush-lettering and calligraphy is a huge trend these days, and through the Baylor Alumni Network’s Continuing Education program, Baylor graduates are provided with the opportunity to learn how to do it.

Madeline Wieters, a 2015 Baylor graduate, is teaching a three-class series on Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mayborn Museum. The class is $79, which includes a brush-lettering workbook Wieters designed herself, two pens and watercoloring supplies, as they’ll be learning how to watercolor during the last class.

Wieters started her business out of her college apartment during her senior year in 2015 and said she didn’t know how to brush letter when she started hand lettering.

“It was really starting to become trendy at the time and I wanted to learn how to do it, so I learned how to do it so I could teach other people how to do it,” Wieters said. “It has just evolved from there. I was mostly self taught at the beginning and really I’ve never taken a class on it but i enjoy teaching other people now.”

Local resident Rhonda Weathers found out about the class through Continuing Education as a Baylor graduate

“I just wanted to work on my penmanship and learn the art of calligraphy, I know its ancient,” Weathers said. It will take a little practice”

Wieters said teaching classes brings her a different type of joy than selling products through her business.

“I enjoy the classes I think because most of my business happens online — I’m selling products to people I’ll probably never meet,” Wieters said. “The classes are fun because I get to interact with people face-to-face, and I always encourage people, I think it’s a good self care activity because you just have to pause and you kind of have to take it slow and take some time for yourself to create something. I love getting to give other people that opportunity.”

This is Wieters’ third time teaching a Baylor continuing ed class. She co-taught a “calligraphic art” in the spring, with a friend who taught broad edge calligraphy and ink and dip calligraphy while Wieters taught brush lettering.

Baylor Continuing Education seeks to further the university’s commitment to transformational education by providing lifelong personal enrichment and professional development opportunities to the local community and the wider network of Baylor alumni and friends. It offers classes in areas such as personal enrichment (arts, culinary, home and finance, music and dance, language and communication, fitness and wellness), professional development (exam prep, college speed reading) and lifelong learning.