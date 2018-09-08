Bears lead Roadrunners 20-13 at halftime

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

At halftime, Baylor football leads UTSA 20-13 in San Antonio.

In the first nine plays of the game, sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 4-of-5 passes for 46 yards, capping of the drive with a 3-yard pass to junior running back JaMycal Hasty for the touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter.

The Bears defense wasn’t on the field for long as UTSA quarterback Cordale Grundy threw an interception to Baylor senior cornerback Derrek Thomas for the first turnover of the game. Baylor was unable to find a first down but junior kicker Connor Martin knocked down a 47-yard field goal to bring the score to 10-0.

On its third drive of the game, UTSA found positive yardage after a 36-yard rush by sophomore tailback B.J. Daniels. The Roadrunners put three points on the board after sophomore kicker Jared Sackett split the uprights on a 47-yard field goal to bring the Roadrunners within seven.

Senior quarterback Jalan McCledon took over at quarterback to start the Bears third drive of the game and completed two of his three passing attempts for 22 yards, but unlike the previous two drives, the Bears were forced to punt.

The scoring slowed down for both teams until Sackett kicked another field goal from 46 yards out as the Roadrunners drew within four of the Bears.

The Bears responded almost four minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brewer to junior wide receiver Denzel Mims who made a leaping grab over a defender for Baylor’s second touchdown of the half.

Baylor retained possession after an onside kick from senior kicker Drew Galitz was recovered by the Bears. The trick plays continued after when junior wide receiver Jared Atkinson launched a pass to Brewer for a gain of 36 yards. After failing to convert a touchdown, Martin knocked in his third field goal of the game, giving the bears a 20-6 lead with 1:50 left on the clock.

McClendon took the field for the Bears last drive of the half where a strip sack from UTSA sophomore defensive end Lorenzo Dantzler was recovered by the Roadrunners. UTSA was able to find the end zone for the first time off a 2-yard run by Daniels with nine seconds left.

Sophomore defensive tackle James Lynch led the Bears defense with four tackles in the half, one of which was a sack and two and a half tackles for loss.

The teams went into halftime with Baylor leading UTSA 20-13. The Bears will receive the second half kickoff.