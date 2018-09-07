Club soccer fights for redemption in new season

By Caroline Waterhouse | Broadcast Reporter

Whether it’s massive Saturday, football games or intramurals with your friends at 11 p.m., there’s more than enough sports to go around at Baylor. In particular, the women’s club soccer team has made it its mission to make a big postseason run.

After making it to regionals last year, the team aims to take on nationals this season. Coto de Caza, Calif., senior Victoria Rydelski, team captain, blew out her knee last year during the second game. She sat out the season, but said she is now determined to finish her senior year with a win at nationals.

“Obviously I was really upset last year when I couldn’t play the entire season, but now I’m excited to really push myself,” Rydelski said.

While not an NCAA team, Rydelski said the girls train, travel and work hard to fight for their team.

There was an energetic crowd supporting the girls featuring parents who challenged referees’ calls, younger siblings running around the sidelines and very involved friends of the players who brought a hand-made poster.

Despite a 2-1 loss to Texas A&M on Sunday, Rydelski said the team walked to their encouraging friends and family with bright smiles and want to come back stronger.

“We are just getting back into things and it’s tough work, but that’s what makes it worth it. We want to do the best we can, while having fun,” Rydelski said. “I think we have a good chance this season, the girls are really determined, but it also helps that we are close too.”