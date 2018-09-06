Student author finds community through MA Book Club

By Kennedy Dendy | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor’s Multicultural Affairs Book Club hosted its second book club on Wednesday evening. During the spring semester, students had the opportunity to vote on the book for the following semester. This semester’s selection is “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made For Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown.

One first year student eagerly joined the Multicultural Affairs Book Club and soon found out that the topic was very similar to an idea she had already envisioned. Freshman Elizabeth Braggs is originally from Rivers State, Nigeria, but was raised in Austin. Her passion for literature and writing began at the early age of seven years old.

“After hearing about this book club, I was so excited. I also remembered my own book I wrote, which is now available on Amazon.com,” Braggs said. “I was so excited about this opportunity, and it was also a vision of mine to start a book club as well.”

Braggs is the author of “Strong Woman Still Standing, I’m Still Here” and the small business owner of Angels in America of Performing Arts. Bragg’s novel has been published since April of this year, however her published writing journey has only just begun.

“I actually have four more books in the works,” Braggs said.

Through the Multicultural Affairs Book Club, Braggs is looking forward to getting to know the other members in the group and also learning more about the topics and author that will be discussed.

“I hope to gain a lot of friendship that will last a lifetime and knowledge about different authors,” Braggs said.

Braggs’ “Strong Woman Still Standing, I’m Still Here” book provides advice and testimonies about how to go about life despite its challenges, and it can be purchased on Amazon.