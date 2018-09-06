Bears fall to Razorbacks to end road trip

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer closed out its three-game road trip with two wins and a loss after losing to Arkansas 3-2 Friday night in Fayetteville.

The match was filled with many offensive opportunities for both teams, with 12 shots from the Bears — 10 on goal, and 15 from the Razorbacks, with six on goal. There were plenty of goals in the first half with four goals being scored.

The first goal came early for the Bears when, in the ninth minute, senior midfielder Julie James took a free kick to assist junior forward Camryn Wendlandt in getting the ball to the back of the net and putting the Bears over the Razorbacks 1-0.

It only took ten minutes for Arkansas to answer when sophomore midfielder Abbi Neece scored off a deflected cross from senior defender Reece Christopherson to score her first goal of the season. Once again, Baylor responded with a quick goal into the top left of the net just two minutes later from junior forward Raegan Padgett.

Only 14 seconds before the half ended, Arkansas tied up the match with a rebounded blocked shot that freshman midfielder Maddie Ricketts knocked in to send both teams into the locker room with two goals.

After the teams came back out onto the pitch, while there were still 14 of the 27 total shots that happened, Arkansas was the one who scored the match-winning goal in the 58th minute. Junior midfielder Kayla McKeon headed a ball off an assist by sophomore forward Parker Goins through a wall of defenders for her second goal of the season.

Arkansas sophomore keeper Rachel Harris kept the Bears out of the net during the second half with five saves from the six shots the Bears took.

Baylor returns home to take on Nebraska at 7 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field. The match is Baylor’s annual “Pack the House” night, with $1 tickets available to the general public and free admission for Baylor students.