Baylor volleyball in position to face UNT

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

Baylor volleyball (3-0) sets up to face the University of North Texas (3-0) Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center in Waco.

The Bears are coming off a challenging battle against Marquette (2-1) Saturday night in Waco where the Bears defeated the Golden Eagles 3-1, handing them their first loss of the season. Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre had to deal with working around injuries to find a lineup that clicked and said it is something that will continue throughout this season.

“It could be what we end up doing a lot this year where you’re seeing it’s not locked into six people and that’s who we stay with, but a lot of faces can play in different places so we’ll always fight. We’ll adjust,” McGuyre said.

In the win over Marquette, Baylor was only able to lead in blocks. The defense played an important role in coming back to win the match after the Bears gave up the second set. McGuyre said senior opposite Ashley Fritcher was able to make plays on defense that weren’t happening before she came in.

“Ashley made the blocks that we weren’t quite getting over there. She’s consistent in her touches and packs a little bit more heat, offensively,” McGuyre said.

Sophomore outside hitter Yossiana Pressley took over for the Bears when it came to offense with 20 of the 63 total kills. Pressley also had the most aces for Baylor, adding three of the six aces the team collected through the four sets.

In the upcoming matchup, the undefeated squads will compete to make the other forfeit and receive its first loss of the season.

The Eagles are also coming off a win over Kent State and have yet to give up one set to an opponent so far this year. Freshman middle blocker Rhett Robinson led the way for the Eagles on offense, racking up 12 kills.

Baylor credited part of its success versus Marquette to the home crowd cheering the squad on. Redshirt junior middle blocker Shelly Fanning said she was glad to have the students show up to support the team and that it helps bring life to the match.

“I personally felt fired up because of their energy, so I think it really does help that we have their energy in our gym,” Fanning said. “I’m super thankful that everybody came, and everybody showed up to cheer us on. Having the student body behind our back is a really cool feeling.”

After the Eagles took the second set to tie the match 1-1, Fanning said the team just had to go back to focus on the basics in order to get back in control.

“We went to that third set and kind of just regrouped, took a couple deep breaths, reminded ourselves who we are and how we play,” Fanning said.

Playing against the Eagles, this will be the last home match until the Bears return from the San Diego tournament road trip where they will take on No. 11 (2-0) UCLA at 3 p.m. Friday and (0-2) San Diego at 9 p.m. Saturday.