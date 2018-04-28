Women’s tennis falls in semifinals to top-seeded Longhorns

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

Baylor women’s tennis fell to top-seeded Texas 4-1 Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals in Austin.

The Longhorns jumped out in front by claiming the doubles point. Senior Theresa Van Zyl and sophomore Jessica Hinojosa fell first on court one, 6-3 to sophomore Petra Granic and freshman Bojana Markovic.

With the freshmen duo of Dominika Sujova and Giorgia Testa holding serve at 5-5 on court two, Texas’ sophomore sister duo of Anna and Bianca Turati finished sophomore Angie Shakhraichuk and freshman Kris Sorokolet 6-4 on court three, giving the Longhorns an early 1-0 lead.

With singles play underway, Granic got the best of Hinojosa 6-0, 6-1 on court three, putting Texas up 2-0.

Baylor freshman Livia Kraus gave the Lady Bears hope, claiming a 6-3, 6-0 win on court five and cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Shakhraichuk was the next to fall on court six, as Texas senior Dani Wagland held steady with a 6-4, 6-4 straight sets win. On court two, Anna Turati finished off sophomore Camilla Abbate 6-0 in the second after a competitive 6-4 first set.

Anna Turati’s sister, top ranked singles player Bianca was up a set and 5-2 on Van Zyl on court one when the match was called.

Elsewhere, on court four, Sorokolet took the opening set 7-5, but trailed 4-3 when the match officially ended.

Baylor (17-13) will now wait to see if earns a birth into the 2018 Women’s NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.