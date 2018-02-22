American Association of University Women chapter launched at Baylor

By Micaela Freeman | Staff Writer

Baylor University has added a new club to its list of extracurricular opportunities it offers to its students. The American Association of University Women had its first interest meeting for prospective members Wednesday night in the Creekmore Conference room of Jones Library.

The American Association of University Women is an association that empowers women to be individuals within their university and allows them to create a community with one another. The association was founded in Boston in 1881 by 17 like-minded women who advocated for education for women in the 19th century.

The American Association of University Women’s mission is to allow women to feel empowered to make a difference.

“Advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research,” The American Association of University Women said on its website.

Giddings sophomore Diana O’Quinn is eager to be the head of the The American Association of University Women chapter at Baylor and said the empowerment of women is important for many lives. The president was thrilled to spill her story about her drive to empower women and advocate for inclusion on campus.

“I want to celebrate diversity,” O’Quinn said. “So I want to draw in members regardless of race, gender, sexual identity or faith and to unite and discuss issues that are targeting women globally.”

The creation of the chapter has been a year long process for O’Quinn. The chartering process at Baylor can take up to two semesters, O’Quinn said.

“It’s very difficult,” O’Quinn said. “There’s a lot of red tape.”

Despite the lengthy process of getting chartered and recognized, O’Quinn said the wait and application process was worth her time.

“It means a lot to me to open dialogue up on campus about sometimes taboo subject matter regarding issues that target women,” O’Quinn said.

Prospective members of the The American Association of University Women chapter were eager for the beginning of this much awaited chapter.

San Clemente, Ca. junior Adrienne Kruse is active within the role of women on Baylor’s campus. As a member of the Feminist club on campus, Kruse was excited to be apart of The American Association of University Women’s member class and to work alongside O’Quinn.

“The AAUW just presents incredible opportunities not just in the way they personally sponsor women in college but also in the way that they bring community across the nation which is really awesome,” Kruse said.

Kruse said she is excited about the new experience that will impact her last two years at Baylor. The American Association of University Women, according to Kruse and O’Quinn, has the simple goal of bringing women advocates together.

“This is such a great cross section of bringing women together and talking about their experiences,” Kruse said. “I’m really excited to see how this [club] unifies women across Baylor’s campus.”

The American Association of University Women plans on emerging itself on Baylor’s campus and the Waco community. The American Association of University Women will have weekly meetings at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Creekmore Conference room in Jones LIbrary. The Faculty Sponsor is Dr. Lisa Shaver.