Food Prep Hack: Stay healthy, stay sane, blanch your greens

By Meredith Wagner | Arts & Life Editor

Better than Tortillas! Collard Green Wraps

College is difficult as is, so much so that eating healthy often feels like a daunting task. With an already overflowing plate of school and extracurriculars, it’s no wonder students don’t want to expend extra energy adding more to the madness. This dilemma has driven the movement for the art of “food prepping,” which, if executed with a positive attitude, can strengthen the appeal of taking care of oneself in the midst of stressful circumstances.

Try these simple wraps to make your life a little easier in the coming weeks. Requiring no more than 20 minutes of your time, the process of blanching preserves a staple food ahead of time and better prepares busy bees for approaching lunch breaks.

*Blanching is the process of scalding a fruit or vegetable in boiling water, followed by plunging the food in ice water. This shocks the fruit or vegetable, expedites the cooking process and better preserves your food over time.

INGREDIENTS

Any amount of collard greens (one or more bunches)

Water

Ice cubes

DIRECTIONS

Individually rinse greens under running water. Use a pan to bring about 5 cups of water to a simmer on the stove. Fill a large bowl with cold water and about one dozen ice cubes. Cut the hanging stem off the bottom of each green. Slice the stem horizontally along its spine, making it flat with the rest of the collard. Place each collard in the simmering water for 30 seconds at a time. Using tongs, place the collard in the ice bath for at least 10 seconds. Lay the cooled collard on a plate with a paper towel and pat dry. Repeat steps 5-7 until all collards are blanched and dried.

Store in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Place nutrient-dense ingredients atop the wrap and fold together like a burrito. The next time you’re at the store, think about what you usually prefer in a burrito and buy those items in bulk. You’ll get more bang for your buck, in addition to knowing where the ingredients are coming from. Pack your collard wraps ahead of time, or roast some veggies on your hour-long break and throw it all together in the moment.