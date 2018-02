The Asian Students Association is hosting a Lunar New Year party 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Vera Martin Daniel Plaza. The event will include games with the opportunity to win prizes. There will also be performances by singers and a lion dance — a traditional Chinese dance where performers move like a lion in a lion costume in order to bring good luck and fortune.

The event will also have authentic Asian cuisine for everyone to try. The entire event is free and open to the public.