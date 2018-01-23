Prep for success with first CPD’s Career Fair Prep Week

By Vivian Kwok | Reporter

Baylor’s Office of Career and Professional Development (CPD) will be launching its first Career Fair Prep Week beginning Tuesday.

Director of Employer Relations, Adam Kaye said the workshops next week will help students prepare for success at any of the four spring career fairs the office hosts.

“Our hope is that students who attend these events feel more confident in all aspects of their professional development and more aware of the many resources CPD provides,” Kaye said.

The first event kicking off prep week will be a Tuesday Talks session titled “Job Search Strategies.”

“CPD members will share some best practices with regard to searching for jobs and internship,” Kaye said.

Continue on with a cup of coffee on Wednesday at the CPD’s next event, their semi-annual Lattes and Resumes.

“Students who bring a copy of their resume to review with a member of CPD at Moody or the BSB receive a free cup of coffee or hot cider,” Kaye said.

The week’s third session will feature a new workshop called “How to Maximize Your Handshake Experience” on Thursday. Kaye said CPD members will explain the Handshake database and how it can be a valuable resource for bears even beyond Baylor.

Career Fair Prep Week wraps up with a trip to the mall Sunday with BU Suit Up.

“Students can get up to 70 percent off professional attire,” Kaye said. Dress for success with CPD’s tips for looking your best on the job, for an interview or career fair.

Put your preparation in action at the CPD’s first career fair on Jan. 29th., the Ministry & Nonprofit Fair.

Director of Professional Development Carolyn Muska said she collaborates with career advisors and works with programming to make CPD events successful for Baylor students.

“We coordinate all these events with employers for the students at Baylor,” she said. “We want students to be successful after they leave Baylor.” The CPD also welcomes Baylor alumni, faculty and parents to utilize their resources, according to their website.

Muska said students should not feel intimidated by attending a workshop, a career fair or any event. Staff in the Office of Career and Professional Development want to help students succeed.

Find a full calendar of events, times and locations here. Find more information about their career fairs here.

Muska welcomes students with questions into the CPD’s offices.