Theta to host annual CASA Couture fundraising event

By Rider Farris | Reporter

Panhellenic sorority Kappa Alpha Theta will host its annual fundraising event, CASA Couture, in their Stacy Riddle Forum chapter room Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many vendors such as Simply Sisters, Brown Bag Etc., Everlasting Joy and Fox & Gray will be there offering gifts and Greek merchandise. A portion of all the funds raised will be donated to the McLennan County CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, office.

“One of my personal goals is to get not only just Baylor sorority girls or non-Greek life people there,” said Portland, Ore., junior Maria Carlsen, Theta’s fundraising director. “We really want people from the community there because we have a lot of local vendors who will be there.”

Theta’s national philanthropy partner, CASA, “supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive,” according to the CASA website.

Theta works directly with the CASA office year-long to provide any help they can. In the fall, the sorority hosts CASA week and a CASA 5K to spread awareness and raise money for the organization. Theta has also worked to provide blankets for the CASA office and to provide birthday and Christmas presents to children involved with the nonprofit.

“I think it’s a great time to host this event,” Carlsen said. “With recruitment just happening last week, everyone is sort of in that time period where they need to buy stuff for their littles and their baskets.”

Products for both sorority girls and fraternity men will be available at the event, as well as general gifts suitable for anyone. Pretty in Pink Flamingo Boutique, Morrison’s Gifts, Wrapped by Sav and Grae Apparel will also be at the event.

“Come in and see what’s going on,” Carlsen said. “It’s the perfect time of year to get ahead on birthday gifts for people. It’s a good easy way to do it.”

In the future, Theta is looking at possibly sending members to CASA training, so that they can become more involved with the organization and the kids within the organization. Additionally, Theta is looking at holding profit shares over the course of the semester to continue to raise money for CASA.

“Last year’s CASA Couture raised over $2,000, and I am hoping this year’s event raises even more,” said Houston junior Ashley Wilkinson, chairwoman of CASA Couture. “It has been such a blessing to be able to plan this event and to get to work with my Theta sisters who are all so incredibly passionate about helping CASA kids.”