Zach Smith transfers to Tulsa

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor quarterback Zach Smith will transfer to the University of Tulsa, according to Smith’s Twitter account.

Smith, who started 10 games over two years for the Bears, will sit out the 2018 season and have two years of eligibility remaining for the Golden Hurricane.

“I’ve received my release and its official,” Smith wrote on a Twitter post. “Thank you for all of the experiences over the past two years. Even though things didn’t go as planned, I’m grateful for the support shown by many of you … I wish everyone at Baylor the best moving forward.”

Smith received his release in December after an up-and-down sophomore season for Baylor.

Smith started six games in the 2017 season after starter Anu Solomon suffered a concussion. Smith almost led the Bears to a comeback victory against No. 3 Oklahoma in which he put up 463 yards and four touchdowns.

After an arm injury sidelined Smith late in the game against West Virginia, freshman Charlie Brewer took over and kept the starting job after leading a fourth quarter comeback against the Mountaineers that came up just short.

In his freshman season, Smith took over for starter Seth Russell and started four games for the Bears, including a 31-12 win over Boise State in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.

For his career, Smith threw for 2,997 yards and 21 touchdowns but compiled just a 1-10 record.

Smith will play for Tulsa head coach and former Baylor offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery.