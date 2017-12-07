Title IX Coordinator Kristan Tucker resigns

By Kalyn Story | News Editor

Baylor University confirmed that former Title IX Coordinator Kristan Tucker has resigned. The change will be in effect starting Jan. 2, 2018.

Former Auxiliary Title IX Investigator Maureen Holland will serve as interim until a replacement is found.

The university stressed that the Title IX office’s operations will not be impacted by this change and that Baylor is still committed to the safety and security of its students and campus.

“Our students can be confident in the policy and procedures that have been put in place,” university spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.

On Oct. 5, 2016 Baylor’s Interim President David Garland appointed Kristan Tucker as Baylor’s Title IX coordinator following the resignation of previous coordinator Patty Crawford.

The university has yet to issue a formal press release, but have posted an update to the faculty and staff website announcing the change.

The university is still dealing with five ongoing Title IX lawsuits and has since issued various statements affirming their commitment to improving the office’s procedures.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) would be lifting its year-long warning sanction on the university.