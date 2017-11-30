Christmas on Fifth Street brings in holiday spirit, joy

Julia Vergara | Staff Writer

Baylor’s Christmas on Fifth Street tradition lit up the campus with holiday spirit Thursday night.

The whole Baylor family of students, faculty, staff and alumni came together to celebrate the holidays and participate in a variety of festive activities.

“Everybody loves Christmas. Everybody loves to celebrate it,” President of the Baylor Activities Council and Cumming, Ga. senior Hannah Neel said. “It just has a really good feeling about it and everyone comes to Christmas on Fifth with really high spirits.”

The Baylor Activities Council brought in a lot of new activities and new decorations to Fifth Street. Neel said they even kept Instagram in mind so that people would want to walk around and take pictures.

According to Neel, the Baylor Activities Council started planning this event mid-September and have made several changes from last year. In addition to regular Christmas on Fifth events, this year’s celebration had an ice skating rink, a giant winter slide and a big snow globe that people were able to take photos in.

Other activities included a petting zoo, a snowman bounce house, train rides and carriage rides.

Houston sophomore Meredith Bancroft said Christmas on Fifth was a blast because there was so much to do.

Several food trucks were also present — serving treats such as Heritage Creamery ice cream.

In addition to all of the activities and food trucks, Christmas on Fifth brought many musical performances to campus. From 5 to 6 p.m., the Modern Foreign Language Carols took place. The First BRH Choir Concert took place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and the Second BRH Choir Concert took place from 7:45 to 8 p.m. A live band also performed at the Kappa Omega Tau tree lighting, which occurred at 8:15 p.m. at Burleson Quad.



“I really think the entire event is catered to the family and student environment,” Neel said. “It’s really special in the way how it’s able to attract both faculty, family, alumns and students and everyone’s able to come together and spend time together.”

Shreveport, La., sophomore Melanie Pace said she feels this event did a good job of getting Baylor students in the Christmas spirit.

The Baylor Activities Council organized Christmas on Fifth in collaboration with the Department of Student Activities, Kappa Omega Tau Fraternity, Baylor Religious Hour Choir, The Multicultural Greek Council Inc., Freshman Class Council, Union Board and Student Productions.

“All of us are just really excited because we genuinely feel like this could be the best Christmas on Fifth yet,” Neel said.