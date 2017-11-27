What to do in Waco this week: 11/28 – 11/30

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Tues , Nov. 28

Dr Pepper Hour

Location: 6th Floor of Robinson Tower | Time: 3 p.m. | Cost: Free

It’s a pick-me-up; it’s Dr Pepper Hour. Join students and faculty for sweet, refreshing Dr Pepper on the 6th Floor of Robinson Tower.

Wednes day , Nov. 29

Thanksgiving Horse Show

Location: Extraco Events Center | Time: 10 a.m.

Thanksgiving has come and gone, but Lonestar Horse Shows will open their Thanksgiving Horse Show competitions for visitors to watch.

Thurs day , Nov. 30

The Final Edit

Location: Castellaw Communications Center Lawn | Time: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

The Bundle Magazine, an online student-run publication, will be hosting “The Final Edit” with free food, live music and other treats on the Castellaw Communications Center lawn.

Christmas at the Mayborn

Location: Mayborn Museum Complex | Time: 4:30 – 7 p.m. | Cost: Free

“A Griswold Family Christmas” Showing

Location: Cameron Park Zoo | Time: 5 – 7 p.m. | Cost: $5

Cameron Park Zoo will be showing the classic family Christmas movie “A Griswold Family Christmas.” Tickets are $5.

Christmas on 5th Street

Location: 5th Street | Time: 6 – 10 p.m. | Cost: Free

Petting zoos, carriage rides and Christmas tree lighting will overrun 5th Street for Baylor’s annual Christmas on 5th Street. The Kappa Omega Tau Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 8:15 p.m.

Live Music

Location: Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits | Time: 7 p.m. | Cost: Free

Rock and pop artist John Sung performs live at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits.

A Baylor Christmas

Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $15

Baylor Symphony Orchestra and combined Baylor choirs will be performing “A Baylor Christmas” in Jones Concert Hall for $15.