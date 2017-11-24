TCU leads Baylor 21-19 at halftime

By Collin Bryant | Sports Writer

At halftime, TCU leads Baylor 21-19.

The Baylor defense got the scoring going for the Bears early. The defense sacked senior quarterback Kenny Hill, forcing a fumble and earning the safety for a 2-0 lead.

On the following possession, the Bears were able to extend their lead after a passing touchdown from freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer to sophomore wide receiver Black Lynch for 54 yards, putting Baylor up 9-0.

It was the TCU defense that got the Horned Frogs in business after the offense went three out. The Horned Frog stripped the ball away from Brewer as he began to scramble, forcing a fumble.

Senior running back Kyle Hicks scored from four yards out, cutting Baylor’s lead to 9-7.

Late in the first quarter, Hill found an offensive rhythm through the air. Passing for 45 yards within three plays on the Horn Frogs possession. Hill was then able to move the chains deep into the red zone on the quarterback draw. Hill was able to complete a seven yard passing touchdown to TCU junior wide receiver Jarrison Stewart, putting the Horned Frogs in front 14-9 after one quarter.

TCU extended its lead to 21-9 when sophomore running back Sewo Olonilua rushed for a 32-yard touchdown.

Brewer began to move the ball down the field, but two penalties, one that negated a touchdown and another one halted the drive. The Bears would then miss a field goal.

After getting the ball back, Brewer found Ebner for a 58-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-16.

After TCU missed a field goal toward the end of the half, Brewer marched the Bears down the field, setting up a 48-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Connor Martin to cut TCU’s lead to 21-19 at the half.

Baylor will receive the ball to start the second half.