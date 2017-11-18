Iowa State defeats Baylor 23-13 on senior day

By Collin Bryant | Sports Writer

The Bears (1-10) recorded another loss this season, losing 23-13 against the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4).

Baylor received the first possession coming out of the half. The Bears’ sophomore kicker Conner Martin kicked a 47-yard field goal, after two 15-yard pass interference penalties on the Cyclones’ junior defensive back D’Andre Payne and senior defensive back Kamari Cotton-Moya. Baylor’s field goal brought the game within striking distance, with the Bears only trailing 17-13.

The following Cyclone offensive possession operated mostly through the run as sophomore running back David Montgomery rushed for 36-yards within the Cyclone’s first five plays of the series. The Cyclones continued to mix passes and rushes, driving all the way down to Baylor’s five-yard line. However, the Bears defense contained the Cyclones to only a 22-yard field goal from Owens. Bringing the score of the game to 20-13.

The following possession, Brewer began moving the ball efficiently through the air, completing passes to sophomore wide receiver Blake Lynch and sophomore wide receiver Tony Nicholson for 10+ yard gains.

Sophomore running back Jamycal Hasty gained a critical first down to keep the drive going as the Bears were driving down into Cyclones territory. The Bears were set back five yards by false start penalty on Jarred Atkinson. However, senior tight end Jordan Feuerbacher’s catch for seven-yards and another 11-yard rush by Hasty continued to move the chains.

The beginning of the fourth quarter saw the Bears gaining another first down from Brewer’s six-yard pass to freshman running back John Lovett. Lovett fumbled the ball however on the three-yard line, giving the Cyclones back possession. The Bears were able to hold the Cyclones to a three and out offensive possession. Sending Iowa State’s kicking team to give the Bears offense back the ball.

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said he doesn’t believe Lovett’s mistake will hinder his progress, but will make him better.

“I think he’s got the character that he’s not going to let that break him,” Rhule said. “He’s going to let that make him even tougher and tougher and tougher.”

After another Bears first down from a Hasty 11-yard rush, the Bears were backed up off a five-yard penalty from junior offensive lineman Patrick Lawrence. Unable to move the chains, the Bears seemed to stagnate after the penalty, punting back to Iowa State. The following possession, the Baylor defense once again held the Cyclones to an Owens 45-yard field goal to put score at 23-13 with the Cyclones up ten points.

While driving into Iowa State territory, the Bears’ Brewer threw an interception to Cyclone senior defensive back Reggie Wilkerson. The Bears turned the ball over with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Iowa State’s sophomore running back Sheldon Croney rushed for a 25-yard first down into Bears territory. After converting a critical fourth down run, the Cyclones were able to run out the clock with a mix of rushes and passes.

In the first half, on a critical fourth down play, Brewer threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Ish Wainright to get the first lead of the game 7-0.

Iowa State then began moving the chains with a mix of running and passing plays, culminating with a 36-yard passing touchdown from Iowa State freshman quarterback Zeb Noland to senior wide receiver Allen Lazard, tying the game up 7-7

Going into the second quarter, the game remained tied at 7-7. The Bears continued driving down toward the end zone, starting the quarter with a first down on the 14-yard line. After three failed attempts to get another first down while in the red zone, Bears sophomore kicker Connor Martin kicked a 27-yard field goal, putting Baylor in front 10-7.

The Bears stopped the Cyclones in the red zone, containing Iowa State to a game tying 34-yard field goal from senior kicker Garret Owens. Noland then threw a 67-yard passing touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler, putting Iowa State in front 17-10 going into halftime.

Brewer said while the Bears are improving, they must fix small mistakes in order to take them to the next level.

“We’re starting to get more first downs, but I just think we’re really struggling once we get inside the 30- or 20-yard line,” Brewer said. “So we need to fix that. Can’t fix that, it doesn’t really matter what we’re doing before that.”

Baylor will conclude its season with a game against rival TCU at 11 a.m. Friday in Fort Worth.