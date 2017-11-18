Bears trail 17-10 at halftime

By Collin Bryant | Sports Writer

The Baylor Bears trail the Iowa State Cyclones 17-10 at halftime.

The Baylor defense started strong, forcing a three and out for the Cyclones on their opening possession.

Sophomore running back JaMychal Hasty then took off down the right side line for a 41-yard run, setting Baylor up in the red zone. On 4th down, freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Ish Wainright, putting the Bears up 7-0 after the extra point.

Iowa State then began moving the chains with a mix of running and passing plays, culminating with a 36-yard passing touchdown from Iowa State freshman quarterback Zeb Noland to senior wide receiver Allen Lazard, tying the game up 7-7

Baylor Freshman running back John Lovett quickly jumped out on the following possession with two runs for 16 yards collectively. Brewer moved the chains for a second time in the Bears possession with a 5-yard pass to senior tight end Jordan Feuerbacher. After a few failed pass attempts, Brewer moved the chains himself with a nine yard rush for another first down.

Going into the second quarter, the game remained tied at 7-7. The Bears continued driving down toward the end zone, starting the quarter with a first down on the 14-yard line. After three failed attempts to get another first down while in the redzone, Bears sophomore kicker Connor Martin kicked a 27-yard field goal, putting Baylor in front 10-7.

The Cyclones moved the chains on third down of their opening and second series of the following offensive possession with a 16-yard pass from Noland to Lazard both times. The Bears stopped the Cyclones in the red zone, containing Iowa State to a game tying 34-yard field goal from senior kicker Garret Owens.

Both the Bears and Cyclones proceeded to go three and out on their following two offensive possessions.

Noland then threw a 67-yard passing touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler, putting Iowa State in front 17-10.

After Brewer was able to manufacture a few first downs, the possession ultimately stalled.

Baylor will receive the second half kickoff.