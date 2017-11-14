Fountain Mall to host All-University Thanksgiving Dinner

By Savannah Cooper | Staff Writer

Holidays in a university setting add a unique twist to, some students might throw a friendsgiving where they gather together in a dorm or apartment while others might celebrate with a family that isn’t their own. Baylor’s take on the holiday is not only inviting, but all-inclusive that’s filled with entertainment.

Starting at 5 p.m., fountain mall will host the annual All-University Thanksgiving Dinner and Fall Festival. This free dinner will entail all the classic staple of a thanksgiving meal along with live music featuring Baylor’s own a capella group VirtuOSO and Houston singer/songwriter Thomas Csorba.

Aramark Resident District Manager Sean D. McMahon oversees the programs and menus on Baylor’s campus to ensure that they align with campus standards. McMahon shared what’s on the menu for dinner.

“Come enjoy great food and fellowship,” McMahon said. “Dinner will be roasted turkey, pit ham, green beans, corn, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, white and wheat rolls, hot chocolate, pecan and pumpkin pie, assorted beverages and bottled water. We will also offer a vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options out of a second tent.”

Along with the meal and live performances, there will be appearances from President Linda Livingstone and University Chaplain Dr. Burt Burleson as well as games for guests to play.

In addition to baylor dining and student government, the junior class are responsible for hosting this event. Lufkin junior and junior class president Reed Glass enjoys the atmosphere this event brings to campus year after year.

“My personal favorite part of the event is the atmosphere that comes with it,” Glass said. “With so many members of Baylor’s staff and administration present and intermingling with students, live music playing at the head of Fountain Mall, and the gorgeous autumn weather, the environment initiates a sense of thankfulness and a reason for reflection of what it means to be a part of the loving community that Baylor truly is.”

For freshmen, transfer students or any other members of the Baylor community planning to attend Glass says you can expect a heartwarming sense of community.

“For those attending the event for the first time, look forward to a delicious meal and a heartwarming sense of community,” Glass said. “Not only is the food great, but the opportunity to gather on campus with thousands of other members of the Baylor Family including students, faculty, staff, and their immediate families is an opportunity rarely found.”

Unfortunately, some Baylor students won’t be able to have such a fruitful Thanksgiving dinner let alone daily meals, to help prevent food insecurity on campus, the junior class will also be hosting a food drive on Wednesday and Glass encourages those planning to attend to help give back.

“We are hosting a food drive for a brand new on-campus food pantry, called The Store, which will be opening to students in need,” Glass said. “This is an opportunity to give back during this season of thanks, and to give directly to our peers that we see and interact with every single day. Donations will be taken near the food lines by Third Street and Moody Library.”

Glass said that Thanksgiving at its core is all about gathering and being thankful to one another and he hopes students will come out and be thankful together.

“To get the most out of this awesome event, I would highly advise that students get food, try to meet someone new when they sit down to eat, and make sure to keep moving toward Rosenbaum Fountain to engage with Fall Festival and all of its fun activities,” Glass said.