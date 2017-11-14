Five Hearth & Hand products that won’t break the bank

By Molly Atchison | Print Managing Editor

HGTV superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines have taken their national talents to local stores with by launching their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection on Nov. 5. The household product line is being sold in Target superstores across the country.

Whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your mom, something to add to your apartment’s rustic aesthetic or are simply in need of new dishes, Hearth & Hand has an assortment of home decor that’s simple and unique.

But, just like other popular brands, Hearth & Hand suffers from the plague of overpricing due to its high demand. For all of the broke college students trying not to break the bank, here’s a list of five Hearth & Hand items that you can purchase within your budget. The perfect holiday gift or treat-yourself splurge shouldn’t put you in the red.

1. Cookie Cutters — $0.99 each

If you want to bake a holiday treat, Chip and Jo have you covered with their assortment of cookie cutters perfect for any occasion. While they have the traditional bell-shaped cutter to usher in holiday cheer, they also have unusual designs in their cookie shaping collection, such as a hammer, differently sized houses and, inexplicably, a goat. Whether you want to decorate some silver bells or a new flour-filled friend, these cookie cutters are a steal.

2. Juniper Wreath with Bell (16”) — $19.99

Wreaths by other manufacturers such as Wayfair or Michaels can range from $5 to $50, depending on size and quality. For a 16-inch holiday wreath, the Gaines’ have really broken the mold with this one. Part of a more expensive wreath set, the Juniper Wreath is classically simplistic with a bit of sparkle on the bells and is perfect for the shopper on a budget who wants to spruce up their home for the holiday season. The complete set includes a larger wreath for $34.99 and a smaller pine wreath for $9.99. Depending on how much you’re willing to spend on holiday cheer, this collection may be perfect for you.

3. Moravian Star Tree Topper — $14.99

For many young adults, the Christmas season is filled with cheap fake pine trees and hand-me-down stockings. Whether you’re building a new home or simply unable to return for the holidays, this tree topper can tie together your untraditional holiday home. Unique in its simple metal design and perfectly deconstructed for the millennial eye, the Moravian Star is small, lightweight and long-lasting. It offers a unique charm that those who are familar with the Magnolia brand will enjoy. This reasonably priced decoration definitely won’t exceed your budget and will complete the home-away-from-home vibe you’re trying to achieve.

4. Pillar Sugared Birch Candles (3”) — $4.99

Candles can be simple, easy accents that truly make a house feel like a home. These soft, off-white candles can be strewn around different surfaces of the living room or strategically laid out as a dinner-table centerpiece. Beautiful and useful, these candles are always handy to have because when the weather outside gets frightful, you might need something de-light-ful.

5. Kitchenware — various prices

Perhaps the most generic, utilitarian and frequently-used item in their collection, Chip and Joanna’s stoneware plates, silverware and serving bowls are some of the most affordable items in their collection. The plates and bowls, which are priced around $10, are a worthwhile addition to your dining collection. For those who want to enjoy a nice cup of hot cocoa, their assortment of mugs may be worth taking a peek at as well. The mug design is long-lasting, dishwasher safe and perfect for your Magnolia-inspired sipping experience.

While some of the pieces in the Hearth & Hand collection are far too expensive to be worth buying, many Fixer Upper fans will still find a thrill from the buying experience. These items are reasonably priced and give shoppers a perfect taste of rustic Wacoan charm. Whether you’re in the middle of a snowstorm or sitting on the beach this holiday season, the Hearth & Hand collection is only a drive to the nearest Target or a click on the website.