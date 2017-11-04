Baylor leads Kansas 21-6 at halftime

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor football leads Kansas 21-6 at halftime in Lawrence, Kan.

Freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer has 233 yards and two touchdowns at halftime in his first career start

The first Baylor drive went nowhere against the Kansas defense as two short runs by junior running back Terence Williams set up a third-and-six in which Brewer was brought down behind the line of scrimmage to force a punt.

The Bears’ defense forced a 48-yard field goal try by Kansas senior kicker Gabriel Rui that missed wide right.

The Kansas special teams came up big with a fake punt run by senior punter Cole Moos on fourth-and-six to get into Baylor territory at the end of the first quarter.

The Jayhawks capped off the drive with a 38-yard field goal from Rui to take a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Baylor’s offense came alive on the next possession as Brewer found sophomore receiver Denzel Mims for a 56-yard gain and followed it up with a 26-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Gavin Holmes to take a 7-3 lead.

After another three-and-out by the Kansas offense, Baylor put together a nine-play, 74-yard drive capped off by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brewer to senior tight end Jordan Feuerbacher to extend the lead to 14-3 in the second quarter.

Despite giving up a 36-yard pass play, the Bears’ defense forced a 40-yard field goal after a sack on third down from junior defensive tackle Ira Lewis as the Jayhawks cut the lead to 14-6 with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Holmes picked up his second touchdown of the day and the second of his career on a four yard rush to put the Bears up 21-6.

Sophomore linebacker Jordan Williams forced the Jayhawks into a fumble at the Kansas 46-yard line to give the Bears great field position with two minutes remaining in the half.

Baylor sophomore kicker Connor Martin missed on a 36-yard field goal as the Bears headed into the hall with a 21-6 lead.

The Jayhawks will receive the second half kickoff.