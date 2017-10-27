Bears fall to Horned Frogs in overtime

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer lost to TCU 2-1 in overtime Friday in Fort Worth.

The Bears (10-5-2, 4-4-1) took the Horned Frogs (12-5-1, 6-2-1) to extra time on their home field, but fouls came back to bite them as TCU won on a penalty kick in the 99th minute.

Freshman midfielder Ally Henderson got a shot on goal in the third minute that was saved by TCU sophomore goalkeeper Katie Lund.

In the sixth minute, sophomore forward Reagan Padgett had a good look at the goal off of a corner kick, but couldn’t put it in the net as the game remained scoreless.

Freshman goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt came up big for the Bears in the 38th minute with a save after a foul on the Bears gave TCU a clean look at the goal.

With the game tied 0-0 at the half, the Bears and Horned Frogs were also tied in shots (7-7), shots on goal (3-3) and corners (3-3).

Padgett gave Baylor a huge boost early in the second half as she broke away from the defense to score a goal in the 57th minute to give the Bears a 1-0 lead.

Baylor junior forward Ariel Leach headed away a corner kick by the Horned Frogs in the 65th minute, but TCU found the back of the net in the 69th minute with a goal by senior forward Emma Heckendorn to tie the game at 1-1.

The Heckendorn goal was the first goal allowed by the Baylor defense in regulation since the Big 12 opener against West Virginia on Sept. 22.

With under 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Padgett attempted a shot that was saved by Lund as the game headed into overtime tied at 1-1.

Wandt picked up two more saves in overtime, but a foul called on Baylor in the box gave TCU freshman defender Tijana Djuricek a penalty kick which she cleared past Wandt as the Horned Frogs won 2-1 in the 99th minute.

TCU head coach Eric Bell said the team was excited to get the seniors a win on senior day.

“I’m excited for our group and really excited for our seniors,” Bell told GoFrogs.com. “It all came together and looked really good.”

The Bears start play in the Big 12 Championship against No. 4 seed Texas at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 in Kansas City, Mo.