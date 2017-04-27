Softball looks to pave way for potential Big 12 tournament bid this weekend

By Jordan Smith | Sports Editor

No. 13-ranked Baylor softball team (37-9, 9-3 in Big 12) heads to Getterman Stadium to take on unranked Oklahoma State (32-17, 11-1 in Big 12) in a three-game weekend series with a double header today and one game on Sunday.

Lady Bears softball head coach Glenn Moore is in his 17th season at the helm for the Lady Bears with an overall coaching record at Baylor stand at 688-317. Before coming to Baylor, Moore coached one season at William Carey and three seasons at LSU.

Moore said this weekend is crucial in the Lady Bears’ efforts into getting into the postseason.

“It’s a big weekend with Oklahoma State. We are still playing for the possibility of somebody else messing up,” Moore said. “We don’t control our destiny right now, but we certainly can put ourselves in a position to have good things happen if good things take place. It’s about playing ball in the Big 12. We’re seeded for a Big 12 tournament this year, so there’s a lot of things to play for. We’re still a top 10 RPI team, and we want to improve on that.”

OSU leads the all-time series record between the two programs at a record of 32-28. However, Baylor leads the all-time matchups in Waco with a record of 13-7.

Senior right-handed pitcher Kelsee Selman has helped the Lady Bears get to where they are today in a positive way. Selman has a record of 18-6 with a earned run average of 1.45, which is the lowest ERA on the entire team this season. Selman has also helped out the green and gold with five saves as well as 147 strikeouts, while only giving up 32 earned runs in 33 appearances.

Selman said the length of her last appearance was a definite change from her usual appearances, but she wasn’t affected by it.

“This is the first time that I’ve almost gotten to 10 innings,” Selman said. “Unfortunately, didn’t finish the way I wanted to, but I felt fine the whole way through, and I could do it again.”

Oklahoma State comes into this series tied atop the Big 12 standings with Oklahoma at 11-1. If Baylor wins at least two of the three games, the would be within one game of the top two spots in the Big 12 standings.

The Cowgirls are coming off of a series sweep against Texas Tech where they outscored the Lady Raiders 17-7 in the run differential.

The first game of this three-game weekend series begins at 5 p.m. today at Getterman Stadium, where Baylor hopes to keep their storied-filled season on the same track.